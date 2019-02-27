Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Bongiorni Jr..

Richard Bongiorni Jr., 57, of Burgettstown, died unexpectedly Sunday, February 24, 2019, while walking his beloved dog, Josie.

He was born October 12, 1961, a son of the late Richard "Ducky" & Irene Pagasky Bongiorni.

He was a 1979 graduate of Burgettstown High School, and a graduate of Slippery Rock University. Richard owned multiple businesses including Ducky's Car Wash, which he operated with his son, Luc.

Richard enjoyed watching and attending Pittsburgh sporting events, including watching his daughter dance at Pitt sporting events.

He enjoyed staying physically fit, was a hard worker, a member of the McDonald Sportsman's club and was most devoted to his family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Dana Deitrich Bongiorni; son Luc Bongiorni; and daughter Sydney Bongiorni. Along with his brother, Christopher; nieces Elle and Eve; and nephew Tony.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, 15021. 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .