Richard C. "Dick" Witte, 85, of McMurray, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 56 years to Joyce (Rethmeyer) Witte; loving father of Rich (Jodi) Witte, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Scott (Melissa) Witte of New Orleans and Chris Witte of Pittsburgh; cherished grandfather of Anna, Rachel, Jack, David, Taylor, Olivia, Kyle and Megan Witte; brother of Mary Ann Street of Clayton, Mo.; and uncle to Susan Perney and Linda Varadachari, both of St. Louis. He was a son of the late Gus and Ann Witte.

Dick was a graduate of Clayton High School in Clayton, Mo. and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He spent his entire career in women's footwear and retired as a manufacturer's representative after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the National Shoe Travelers Association and the Two Ten Footwear Foundation. Dick was an avid golfer and bowler and former member of Valley Brook Country Club and The Alpine Club. He enjoyed sports, music and laughter and will be remembered for his patience and integrity. Dick will be missed by many. The dedicated staff at Family Hospice provided compassionate care to him.

Arrangements by Beinhauer. Family and friends welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 25. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ( ). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.