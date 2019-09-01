Richard D. "Dickie" "Dick" "Rich" Carter passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Hickory May 28, 1934, a son of Joseph and Bessie Williams Carter.

Richard was a graduate of Cecil High School Class of 1952, where he was an active member of the class reunion committee. After graduation from high school, he worked at the RCA in Meadowlands. Richard was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957, serving two years in Fort Knox, Ky. Upon finishing his two years in the Army, Rich attended Clarion University and California University of Pennsylvania, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Science in 1963. He joined the staff at Canon-McMillan School District, where he taught Chemistry and initiated Earth and Space Science to its curriculum. Richard then attended the University of Missouri on a National Science Fellowship in 1965 and received a certificate in Geology. He also received a National Science Fellowship to attend Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., where he received his Masters of Chemistry. Richard also accepted a grant to attend Seton Hill University from Westinghouse in 1970. In 1969, he joined the staff at Bethel Park High School, where he taught Chemistry, Nurses Chemistry and Geology. He initiated the Earth and Space Science course into its curriculum as well. He retired in 1992 from Bethel Park High School.

In 1993, he joined the staff at Christ United Methodist Church as maintenance supervisor and overseer of an addition that Christ church was undertaking in 1993.

Richard was a partner with his brother-in-law, Joe Gowern, in purchasing homes in Canonsburg and renovating them for sale or rent. He enjoyed building decks and game rooms for many people over the years. Rich was a collector of many antique cars. He built a 1952 MG TD and a 1963 Rag-top V. W. Both cars won many prizes. Every car that he owned over the years he renovated and did body and fender work on them. He learned body and fender work when he was employed by Boak's of Cecil while in high school.

Rich belonged to the MG Club and the Mercedes Club. He belonged to Christ United Methodist Church, where over the years he served on many committees. He was a member of the Tuesday Morning Men's Consortium. He was also a past elder and a deacon of the Venice Presbyterian Church in Cecil.

Richard leaves his wife, Linda Gowern Carter, of 56 years; a son, Christopher (Jill) of Canonsburg; a daughter, Lenley Casares (Jeremy) of Upper St. Clair; five grandchildren, Pap to Abigail and Ryan Carter, Grand Pap to Lane and Jake and Poppy to Jillian Casares; his sister, Shirley (Ted) Thomas and a brother-in-law, Sidney Mastrangelo and sister-in-law, Libby Gowern; many wonderful nieces and nephews, especially Dawn Chambers, Joni Gizzo and Lynne Kennedy Settlemyer, and nephews, Scott Mastrangelo and Sidney Michael Mastrangelo; several cousins and many special good friends and many "girlfriends at CUMC".

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brothers, Bill, Joe, Tom, George, Calvin and Don; his sisters, LaVerna, Laura and Donna; his nephew and great friend, Tuck Carter. Dawn and Clete Chambers were a great source of support.

Rich always said that people will remember him for his love of cars but he would rather be remembered for making people smile. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a friend to all.

There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, in the sanctuary of Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Arrangements made by John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory can be made to the Endowment Fund at Christ United Methodist Church, Bethel Park, or Prime Time at Christ United Methodist Church, Bethel Park.

