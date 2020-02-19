Richard D. Cross, 74, of Charleroi, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Greenery Specialty Care.

He was born November 5, 1945, in Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, N.C., a son of the late Daniel E. and Ina Cribb Cross.

Richard was a 1963 graduate of Bethel Park High School and attended Penn State University and Carnegie Mellon.

Mr. Cross was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal with Device, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star (Second Award) and two Purple Heart medals.

He was employed with the Port Authority Allegheny Transit for 25 years, working on the rail and as a safety inspector, retiring in 1996.

Surviving are two sons, Josh Cross of Charleroi and Jason Cross of Washington D.C.; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Sharon Brogan.

All services are private and under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.

