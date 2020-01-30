Richard D. "T.P." Rozik, 67, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in UPMC-Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born September 7, 1952, in Monongahela, a son of the late Fred and Lucienne Fournier Rozik.

T.P. had been a coal miner and, prior to his retirement in January 2018, was a hoist operator at the Enlow Fork Mine.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg and was a NASCAR enthusiast and car hobbyist, who was especially proud of his 2017 Z06 Corvette.

On March 11, 1978, Rich married Darlene "DeDe" Charles, who survives after 41 years of marriage.

Also left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved children, daughters Jessica (Bill) Diggons of Ellicott City, Md., and Christen (Tony) Wheat of Canonsburg and son Jeremy (Alyssa) Rozik of Washington; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Bryan and Braden Barcelona, Billy IV, Evie and Kit Diggons and Christian and Tinsley Wheat; two sisters; 10 grandpups; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

