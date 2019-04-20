Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Daniel Walters.

Richard Daniel Walters, 74, of North Charleroi, formerly of Monongahela, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington.

He was born March 9, 1945, in Charleroi, a son of the late Richard "Dick" and Gertrude Endreszl Walters.

Richard graduated in 1963 from Mon Valley Catholic High School and also graduated from Penn State University, where he received a bachelor of science degree in criminology.

He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electronic technician and, after being discharged, staying active in the U.S. Navy Sea Bees Reserves.

Formerly employed at RDWS Enterprise for more than 25 years as a contractor and home remodeler, Richard also taught building trades at both the Mon Valley and Steel Center McKeesport vo-tech schools. He was a Pennsylvania building inspector for several boroughs and towns in the area, and worked for the DEP until his health declined.

In the 1970s and '80s, he was a Cub Scout den leader. His memberships include St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela, Black Diamond Veterans of Foreign Wars Sutman-Yohe Post 1409, where he was the former chaplain, Carroll American Legion James C. Ford Post 949, where he was the former sergeant at arms, Knights of Columbus Council 8336 in Finleyville, where he was a 4th degree knight, Hoot Owls Athletic Association in New Eagle, Mid Mon Valley Shipmates and was a former member of Valley Inn Sportsmen's Association. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

On July 24, 1967, he eloped in Maryland and on August 5, 1967, was formally married in St. Anthony's Church to the love of his life, Carol Sue Dragone Walters, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage.

He is also survived by a daughter, Danna M. Walters-Miller (Daryl A.) of Monongahela; son Daniel R. Walters Sr. (Deborah L.) of New Eagle; three grandchildren, Courtney Pierce (Chad), Breanna Lee Rollins and Daniel R. Walters Jr.; four stepgrandchildren, Christopher, Joshua and Brian Bartolotta and Tina Madden; great-granddaughter Sophia Pierce; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Angel and Cheyanne Madden, David Henning and Andrew Bartolotta; brother Larry Walters (Deb) of Cleveland, Ohio; and sister Gina Walters-Podroskey of Bethel Park.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bud Walters, who died June 23, 1976.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Tuesday, April 23, in St. Damien of Molokai Church, Monongahela, with the Rev. Patrick Barkey as celebrant. The Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad will have military honors following the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. The Mid Mon Valley Shipmates will perform a Two Bell ceremony at 3 p.m. and the Knights of Columbus will recite the rosaries at 6:30 p.m. Monday, both in the funeral home.

