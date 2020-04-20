Richard DeBolt, 65, of New Freeport, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in his home with his family by his side.

Born July 30, 1954, in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late James H. and Betty Wycoff DeBolt.

Richard was a Greene County resident his whole life. He was a former employee with Atlas Railroad for 10 years until he became self-employed cutting timber for 48 years, during that time his two sons, Richard and James began helping him once they turned 12 years old. Richard enjoyed farming, canning, gardening, cooking and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard is survived by three children, Richard (Amanda) DeBolt of Springhill Township, Shela (Jake) Wise of New Freeport and James (Nikki Neff) DeBolt of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Shelby, Luke and Brittany Wise, Madison, Krysten and Kendall DeBolt; three great-grandchildren, Raven, Wesley and Paislee Wise; and three siblings, James H. DeBolt of Hundred, W.Va., Marine Simpson of Waynesburg and Charlotte Pecjak of Carmichaels.

Richard was preceded in death by five siblings, Johnny, Linda Howard, Jack and Roger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181.

