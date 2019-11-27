Richard E. "Yakey" McCallum, 90, of Belle Vernon, went to be with his Lord Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Mon Valley Hospital. A son of the late Albert and Dorothy Savage McCallum, he was born in Coal Center December 21, 1928.

Also known as Dick, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Belle Vernon, where he was very active in church activities and played for the church's dartball team.

He was a member of Charleroi American Legion Post 22 and had been a member, post commander and chaplain of the former John F. Kennedy Post 377, California American Legion, and was active in the Riverside Senior Citizens of Charleroi.

In the late 1940's, he was a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates Farm Club. He retired in 1990 after 37 years from California University of Pennsylvania HVAC maintenance department. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Earlier this year, he won two gold medals in the Senior Olympics in corn hole and horseshoes.

He was a Korean wartime veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Diana Luko McCallum; five daughters and two sons-in-law, Suzanne and Joe Powers of Carmichaels, Cheryl and Ron Pitzer of Washington, Donna Corcoran of Waynesburg, Lynn Stark and Patti Dziak, both of Charleroi; one son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Meina Stark of Texas; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Molly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter in infancy.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, November 30, with the Rev. Sandy Fitzgibbons officiating, in Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society.