Richard Edward "Rich" Interval, 81, of Largo, Fla., passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Richard was born June 15, 1937, in Washington, to James and Nina Interval.

Richard was married to Judith Conger Interval on June 7, 1958.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, and his sons, Richard Edward Interval Jr. and Bryan Russell Interval.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne L. Frith and James Rodney Frith of Largo, Fla.; brother James Interval Jr. of Port Charlotte, Fla.; six grandchildren, Erica Enmeier of Inman, S.C., Brett Newman of Atlanta, Ga., Eric Newman of Lakenheath Air Force Base, United Kingdom, Richard E. Interval III of Winter Park, Fla., Jenna Frith of Largo and Dylan Interval of Orlando, Fla.; and three great-granddaughters, Kylee Eubanks Covington of Las Vegas, Nev., and Joscelyn and Ada Enmeier of Inman.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church, 580 Amity Ridge Road, Amity.