Richard Edward "Rick" Kamerer Jr., 61, of Waynesburg, died at 9:36 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in Punxsutawney Hospital, of an apparent heart attack.

He was born Monday, December 29, 1958, in Waynesburg, a son of Donna L. Mason Kamerer of Waynesburg and the late Richard E. Kamerer.

Mr. Kamerer was affiliated with the Spraggs United Methodist Church. He was a member of the NRA and a former member of the Waynesburg Odd Fellows. When his health permitted, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, camping, carpentry work, dart ball and making cookies.

Since high school, he worked as a salesman for various oil and gas supply companies.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hoy Kamerer, whom he married January 16, 1982.

Also surviving are two sons, Wesley Kamerer and companion Jalessa Goss and Brandon Kamerer, all of Waynesburg, and a grandson, Atley Kamerer. Also surviving are his beloved dogs, Bentley and Lexus.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, with the Rev. Cristy Wise officiating. Burial will be in Claughton Cemetery, Whiteley Township.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to American Diabetes Association, Pittsburgh Office 300 Penn Center Boulevard, Suite 602, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Addition information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.