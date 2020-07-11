Richard F. "Dick" Roberts, 83, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 10, 2020 in his residence.

Born October 1, 1936, in Eighty Four, a son of the late Guy and Thelma Freeman Roberts.

Dick was a lifelong owner of Roberts Oil Company in Bridgewater. He was also a member of Pathway church and a 32nd degree Mason. Dick, a 50 year member of the St. James Lodge #457, joined the lodge along with his four brothers in 1961. He was also a 50 year member of the ASSR New Castle Consistory and the Eureka Royal Arch Chapter #167. Dick also belonged to Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, Syria Temple, Pittsburgh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Riffle Roberts; his children, Scott (Maryann) Roberts, Richard (Jill) Roberts, William (Dorinda) Roberts and Jody (Robert) Marquette; six grandchildren, Tara, Katie, Shaelyn, Haylee, Billy and Olivia and three great-grandchildren, Aurora, Bella and Colton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, George, James, Robert and Howard Roberts.

Per Dick's wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family appreciates the loving care that Grane Hospice provided to Dick.

