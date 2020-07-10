Richard G. Cavasina, Ph.D., E.D.D., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, of natural causes, following a long period of illness. He was born March 30, 1950.
Dr. Cavasina was professor emeritus at California University of Pennsylvania for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Toni M. Taylor-Cavasina, Ph.D.; six nieces and nephews; and six grandnieces and nephews.
Richard and his wife participated in many academic and scholastic publications for university and medical applications. They also conducted research projects directed toward inner city youth.
Dr. Cavasina received the following distinguished awards from California University of Pennsylvania: Dixonians Award, Distinguished Services Award, Presidential Faculty Award, Robert M. Steele Society Award, and was a lecturer for the Noss Lectures Series. In his relationship with West Virginia University, he was a member of the Woodburn Circle Society, Jasper N. Deahl Honor Society and Irvin Stewart Society. Dr. Cavasina was also a member of the WVU Hall of Fame. Dr. Cavasina was a lifelong member of Psi Chi National Honor Society in Psychology, and the Order of Silver Star Theta Xi Fraternity.
He was a lifelong resident of Peters Township, Washington County, and an avid Western movie fan.
Funeral arrangements are private for family only at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., with interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Donations in his name can be directed to Drs. Richard and Toni Cavasina Scholarship Fund for the Psychology Department at California University of Pennsylvania.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.