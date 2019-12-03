Richard G. "Dick" Cowden, 88, of McDonald, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born September 6, 1931, in Hickory, a son of Harry W. and Grace E. Schaffer Cowden.

Mr. Cowden was a graduate of Hickory High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a hot bed operator for L.T.V. Steel Corporation in Aliquippa for 33 years, retiring in 1984.

Dick was a member of the United Steel Workers of America Local #1211, the Masonic Blue Lodge and the Slovene National Benefit Society 89er's Club in Midway. He was past commander of American Legion Post #485, McDonald, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #567, McDonald.

When his kids were young, he was involved in McDonald youth baseball, was Cubmaster of McDonald Pack 394 and was Scoutmaster of McDonald Troop 392. He was an avid hunter and often enjoyed playing Euchre on Mondays with the guys at the American Legion.

On September 16, 1954, he married Doris J. Campbell, who died May 20, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, Rick (wife Janice) Cowden of Clinton and Jim (wife Debbie) Cowden of McDonald; a daughter, Lynn (husband Don) Thomas of Okeechobee, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Julia Cowden of Burgettstown; seven grandchildren, Jason Cowden, Daniel (wife Julie) Cowden, Amy (husband Josh) Gilbert, Megan (husband Max) Davis, Aaron Cowden, and Maci and Jenna Thomas; five great-grandchildren, Alex and Ava Cowden, Duke and Elsie Davis, and Coleson Gilbert.

Deceased are a brother, Wayne Cowden; and two sisters, Doris McGraw and Dorothy Murray.

Friends will be received from 12 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, with the Rev. Sue Petritis officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory. Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.