Richard "Rich" Marchezak, 76, of Charleroi, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Rosewood of Ohio Valley, surrounded by those he loved.

He was born September 20, 1942, in Washington, a son of the late George and Mary Stanek Marchezak.

Mr. Marchezak was a 1961 graduate of Bentworth High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was employed as a draftsman and in sales at Westinghouse in Yukon and Bailey Engineers Southpointe for many years, retiring in 2010.

Mr. Marchezak was a member of the May Hollow Sportsman's Club, Emporium, and the Belle Vernon Moose.

Rich's passion was the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and golfing with his friends and keeping a well manicured yard for himself and his appreciative loved ones. However, his true love was his family. They meant the world to him and filled him with great pride. You could always find him supporting his two grandsons at their many sporting events and snuggling while reading to his two adoring granddaughters. Also, Rich enjoyed many fun evenings of dinner and bingo with his wife and friends.

On August 16, 1963, he married his devoted wife, Laurabelle Frye Marchezak, who survives. Together they celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Neva-Lee Ravotti (Eric) and Jillian Jochum (John), both of Wexford; four grandchildren, Reis and Carter Ravotti and Jovie and Juna Jochum; a sister, Sandra Michael (Larry) of Clear Spring, Md.; a brother, Brad Marchezak of Emporium; and five nieces and nephews.

The family offers a special thank you to UPMC-Mercy Hospital and Rehabilitation, Arden Courts of North Hills, Heritage Hospice and Rosewood of the Ohio Valley for their excellent care and support.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, with the Rev. Andy Scott officiating. Interment will be in Beallsville Cemetery.

