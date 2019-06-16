Richard G. McKita, 76, of Charleroi, died Friday June 14, 2019, in his home. He was born in Charleroi on February 10, 1943, a son of the late Richard J. and Ann Nantus McKita.

Richard was retired from West Penn Power, where he worked as a lineman. He was a member of the Italian Club Charleroi and enjoyed watching and spending time with his grandchildren. Richard also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh pro teams. He is survived by his wife, Gay Lynne Edwards McKita; thee sons, Richard M. McKita of Charleroi, Gregg (Mishelle) McKita of Speers and Jason McKita of Luzerne; four grandchildren, Richard J., Dominic, Kelsey and Chase McKita; and a sister, Patricia Sanino of Indiana. He was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Kurtis.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday June 16, in Melenyzer Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Inc., 825 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, with the Rev. Rick Bowser presiding. Interment will follow in Howe Cemetery Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial be made to the Charleroi Youth Baseball League. Condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.