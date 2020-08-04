Richard G. "Dick" Moore, 85, of Cecil, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, with his loving wife of 63 years, Kay, by his side.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Kay Campbell Moore, are his children, Cheryl Owens of Cecil Township and Richard "Rick" (Maria) Moore of North Fayette Township; grandchildren, Jordan, Katie (Matt) McDonald and Matthew. He is also survived by his brothers, J. Robert (Elaine) Moore of Clarion, David (Priscilla) Moore of Radford, Va. and James (Linda) Moore of Cecil; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith Mawhinney Moore.

He was born June 13, 1935, in Clinton, and graduated from Cecil High School in 1953. He was a diesel mechanic and member of Operating Engineers Local 66 for many years. He was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church and was a former elder. He was treasurer of Venice Cemetery and was a member of Chartiers Free & Accepted Masons Masonic Lodge 297, Canonsburg. Dick was an avid hunter.

Contributions may be made to the Venice Presbyterian Church, 3694 Millers Run Road, McDonald, PA 15057.

At the wishes of Mr. Moore, private arrangements are entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.