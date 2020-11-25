Richard H. Cox, 83, of Midway, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in his daughter's home in Mooresville, Ind.

He was born November 18, 1937, in Midway, a son of the late Robert and Ida Truzzie Cox.

Mr. Cox was a U.S. Navy veteran and a former member of the Midway Baseball Association.

He was retired from Fab-Tec Industries, Inc. in Coraopolis. His previous employment included being co-owner and president of Daco Machine & Fab Inc. of Washington and was the owner of Cox Machine Shop in Midway.

He was a member of the Midway High School Class of 1957 and enjoyed playing golf, watching the Steelers and Penguins, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his daughter, Lori A. (Jeffery) Gilmer of Indianapolis, Ind.; son Richard A. Cox of Washington; grandchildren J.D. (Lauren) Gilmer, Ashley M. (Joseph) Lucas and Nicole (Nathan) Thompson; his great-grandchildren, Leah Gilmer, Nicholas Gilmer, Gavin Lucas, Emma Lucas and Rey Thompson; and his sister, Rose (the late Donald) Tourney.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Brenkus Cox, July 5, 2018.

All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301).

