Richard J. Cerar, 86, of Bethel Park, passed peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020.He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Elizabeth "Betty" Keisling Cerar; loving father of Keith R. Cerar (Janet Jones), Bonnie L. Wishner (Brennan) and William J. "Bill" Cerar; brother of the late Leo Cerar; brother-in-law of Joan Cerar.Richard was in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Beechview Sportsmen's Club and past member of the American Legion Post #944 of McMurray.Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, with the blessing service at 8 p.m., in David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), Library.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PANCAB-Wreaths across America, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.