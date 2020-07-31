1/1
Richard J. Cerar
Richard J. Cerar, 86, of Bethel Park, passed peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020.

He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Elizabeth "Betty" Keisling Cerar; loving father of Keith R. Cerar (Janet Jones), Bonnie L. Wishner (Brennan) and William J. "Bill" Cerar; brother of the late Leo Cerar; brother-in-law of Joan Cerar.

Richard was in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Beechview Sportsmen's Club and past member of the American Legion Post #944 of McMurray.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, with the blessing service at 8 p.m., in David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), Library.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PANCAB-Wreaths across America, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
JUL
31
Service
08:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
