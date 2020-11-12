Richard J. "Dick" Conley, 75, of Carnegie, passed away Tuesday, November, 10, 2020.

He was the beloved partner of Mamie Falick; loving father of Amy Toward (Donnie) and Heather Popelka (Dave); son of the late Michael and Verajane Conley; brother of Linda Macesich (Milo). Also survived by three grandchildren, Breanna McDade, Brian Michael McDade and Connor Gossett; and one nephew, Michael Macesich.

Dick taught school in the Burgettstown School District for 30 years and coached football and track for 20 years. He was one of the founding members of "The Mansfield 5"; a lifelong member of Carnegie Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He was also a member of the American Legion where he enjoyed jam session, and the Ukrainian-American Citizens Club, both in Carnegie.

Dick enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved playing his saxophone. He also enjoyed watching Steeler football and cracking open a cold Iron City.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home, 524 Washington Avenue, Carnegie. A private family funeral service will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Road, Carnegie, PA 15106. henneybradwellnirella.