1/
Richard J. Conley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard J. "Dick" Conley, 75, of Carnegie, passed away Tuesday, November, 10, 2020.

He was the beloved partner of Mamie Falick; loving father of Amy Toward (Donnie) and Heather Popelka (Dave); son of the late Michael and Verajane Conley; brother of Linda Macesich (Milo). Also survived by three grandchildren, Breanna McDade, Brian Michael McDade and Connor Gossett; and one nephew, Michael Macesich.

Dick taught school in the Burgettstown School District for 30 years and coached football and track for 20 years. He was one of the founding members of "The Mansfield 5"; a lifelong member of Carnegie Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He was also a member of the American Legion where he enjoyed jam session, and the Ukrainian-American Citizens Club, both in Carnegie.

Dick enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved playing his saxophone. He also enjoyed watching Steeler football and cracking open a cold Iron City.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home, 524 Washington Avenue, Carnegie. A private family funeral service will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Road, Carnegie, PA 15106. henneybradwellnirella.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
4122762300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved