Richard J. Demski, 93, of Finleyville, passed peacefully at home Sunday, February 9, 2020. Dick was born April 11, 1926, in Sarver, to the late Frederick and Hazel Haines Demski.

He was the beloved husband for 66 years to the late Geraldine M. Allison Demski; loving father of Edward J. (Ann) of Finleyville, Ruth A. Manning (Bill) of Finleyville and Alan R. (Kim) of Claysville; brother of Joanne Thompson of Baton Rouge, La., and the late James Demski; brother-in-law of Marilyn Demski of Griffin, Ga.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

Dick was class president at Freeport High School. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He earned his professional engineers license by going to night school at Pitt. He became a chemical engineer, working in coal research and retired from the Department of Energy.

Dick was a 32nd Degree mason and past grand master at the Pleasant Hills Lodge #808, and a member of the Bethel Park Masonic Lodge #761 and the American Legion Post #613 of Finleyville. Dick was a Scout leader since 1956. He canoed and hiked many miles with Boy Scout Troop #1452 and enjoyed every mile of it, saying it's "basically level."

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia, PA 15367.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Boy Scout Troop #1452, 3595 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332; World Vision, www.worldvision.org; or a .

Arrangements handled by David J. Henney Funeral Home, Library.

www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com