Richard J. Gregory, 76, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, in Paramount Senior Care, Canonsburg.

He was born March 30, 1943, in Braddock, to Harry J. Gregory Sr. and Mary Tomor Gregory, who preceded him in death.

On April 25, 1964, he married Joyce Hainuat, who survives.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canonsburg. He was also a member of the Houston Independent Club for many years.

Mr. Gregory was employed as a mill worker by McGraw-Edison from 1969 until his retirement in 2000.

Richard had many interests and hobbies, including gardening, and he was especially proud of the delicious tomatoes he grew and shared with family and friends. He was passionate about shooting pool and belonged to many pool leagues in the area. Richard was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed watching the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins on television and in person.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Joanne R. Finney (Richard), Richard J. Gregory Jr. and Anthony J. Gregory (Holly), all of Canonsburg, and Carol Lynn Gregory of Dublin, Ohio; sister Carol Teyssier (Darryl) of Cecil; six grandchildren, Jessica McKevitt (Michael), Matthew, Justin and Jacob Gregory and Nicholas and Alex Gregory; and a niece and several nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry J. Gregory Jr.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, Darla A. Tripoli, LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m Thursday, April 4. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

