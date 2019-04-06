Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Matthews.

Richard J. Matthews, 83, of Bentleyville, Somerset Townhsip, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

He was born February 27, 1936, in Scenery Hill, a son of the late Richard James and Bernice Moore Matthews.

A member of the United Mine Workers of America, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator by Beth Energy and Consol Mining companies, retiring in 1993. After his retirement, he was employed by Alton Industries as a heavy equipment operator and for several years was self-employed repairing farm equipment.

He served as a Somerset Township constable for several years.

Mr. Matthews was a member of the National Pike Steam, Gas & Horse Association, where he served as an officer. His posts included president, vice president and director.

On March 18, 1991, he married Peggy Abraham Matthews, who survives. They celebrated 28 years of marriage together.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are six children, Janet (Chuck) Ball, Randy (April) Matthews, Robin (Bill) Matthews, James (Amy) Matthews, Rick (Shelley) Matthews and Darci (Scotty) Robertson; a brother, Russell (Thelma) Matthews; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a niece; and a nephew.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Freda Matthews; daughter Susie Matthews; and a great-granddaughter.

Friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, in Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. Funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution be sent to a .

A guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.