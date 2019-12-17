Richard John Heinrich

Guest Book
Service Information
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Obituary
Richard John Heinrich, 83, of South Fayette, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Hergert Heinrich for 64 years; loving father of Susan (Louis) Volle, Carol (Bill) Capozzoli, Nancy (Bill) Brack and Donna (Terry Bricker) Heinrich; preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Heinrich and Catherine Basile; cherished Pap of Derrek, Billy, Kelly, Louie, Courtney, Carla, Erica, Ashley and Dante; and great-grandfather of 14; also many nieces and nephews.

Richard was a brick layer extraordinaire, a stained-glass artist and a fine wine maker. He was a member of the Heidelberg Junior's National Champion Soccer Team; an avid golfer, hunter and gardener.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19.

View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 17, 2019
