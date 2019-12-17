Richard John Heinrich, 83, of South Fayette, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Hergert Heinrich for 64 years; loving father of Susan (Louis) Volle, Carol (Bill) Capozzoli, Nancy (Bill) Brack and Donna (Terry Bricker) Heinrich; preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Heinrich and Catherine Basile; cherished Pap of Derrek, Billy, Kelly, Louie, Courtney, Carla, Erica, Ashley and Dante; and great-grandfather of 14; also many nieces and nephews.

Richard was a brick layer extraordinaire, a stained-glass artist and a fine wine maker. He was a member of the Heidelberg Junior's National Champion Soccer Team; an avid golfer, hunter and gardener.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19.

