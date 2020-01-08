Richard L. Closser, 83, of Washington, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice, Washington.

He was born July 5, 1936, in Washington, the eldest son of the late Earl L. and Charlotte Winters Closser.

Mr. Closser was a graduate of McGuffey High School and graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with an associate's degree in computer science.

He was an electronic technician at U.S. Steel for more than 35 years and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force National Guard. He was a member of the Alpine Club and was a member of the Buffalo Grange for more than 55 years. He was Protestant by faith.

Mr. Closser loved his trip to Germany, Italy and Spain with his wife, and he was especially proud of his children, spoiling his grandchildren and his military service. He was a collector of Hot Wheels cars, filling an entire room with them. He was also a neighborhood commissioner of the Boy Scout troops in charge of recruiting leaders.

Surviving are his wife, Delores Engel Closser of Washington; a son, Richard L. Closser Jr.; two daughters, Lea Ann Zgorliski and Lori Closser; three brothers, James Closser, George Closser and Danny Closser; two sisters, Kathryn Hixenbaugh and Mary Swan; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Earl W. Closser.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 10. Entombment will follow in the Washington Chapel Mausoleum, Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to East Buffalo Presbyterian Church at www.eastbuffalo.church.

