Richard L. Fodse, 74, of Midway, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born August 29, 1944 in Sturgeon, a son of the late Richard L. Sr. and Mary (Matthews) Fodse.

Mr. Fodse was a graduate of West Allegheny High School and worked in the sanitation and stocking of planes.

He enjoyed football and sports, car shows and yard work.

On May 20, 1972, he married Rachel A. Daniels, who died May 1, 2013.

Surviving are two daughters, Danielle Fodse of McDonald and Bobbie (Rob) Springer of Waynesburg; three sisters, Cathy Valek and Debbie (Doug) Pritchett, both of Oakdale, and Sandy Fodse of McDonald; three brothers, Douglas (Sherry) Fodse of Moon Township, Dennis (Amy) Fodse and Jeff (Carol) Fodse, both of McDonald; three grandchildren, Tylor Fodse, and Robby Springer and Hunter Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Ronald (Shelly of Aliquippa) Fodse.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with Rev. Brian Kilbert, pastor of Center U. P. Church, Midway, officiating. Burial will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.