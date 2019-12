Richard L. Gossett, 77, of Cecil, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

He was a son of the late George and Bessie Gossett, and brother of August (Juanita) Gossett, Pauline (late Bert) Kelly, David (Lynn) Gossett and the late George (late Tutty) Gossett and Bernice Gossett.

Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of service, Friday, December 13, in Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie.

