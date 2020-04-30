Richard Lee Godfrey Sr.

Obituary
Richard Lee "Dickie" Godfrey Sr., 86, of Cecil, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital.

He was born December 28, 1933, in Cecil, a son of the late Louis and Mary Zelinski Godfrey Sr.

He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church, Cecil, and a former member of the Cecil American Legion and French Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, watching Pittsburgh sports and watching his grand and great-grandchildren grow.

Mr. Godfrey was a specialist in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a hotmill roller for Universal Cyclops, Pittsburgh.

Surviving are his wife, Gloria Scanny Godfrey of Cecil; son Richard (Susan) Godfrey Jr. of North Strabane; daughter Tina Godfrey (companion Tom McGinnis) of Cecil; son Jerry Godfrey of Cecil; four grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Godfrey of Liberty, Mo., Nicholas (Ann) Godfrey of Cecil Township, Evan (Alicia) Godfrey of Hampton and Ian Godfrey of Cecil; five great-grandchildren, Payton, Jackson, Bailey, Kensington and Henry Godfrey; two sisters, Mary Kay (Richard) Carnahan of Tionesta, and Patricia Brooks of Milledgeville, Ga.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis Jr., Leonard and Joseph Godfrey; and daughter-in-law Anastasia Godfrey.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private blessing service was held at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil.

Interment followed in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Arrangements entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.

Contributions may be made to the Cecil #3 Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 5, Cecil, PA 15321.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 30, 2020
