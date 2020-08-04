1/1
Richard Lee Kraeer
Richard Lee Kraeer, 75, of Washington, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 9, 1945, in McDonald, a son of the late Howard Johnston Kraeer and Emma L. Finimore Kraeer.

Richard was a graduate of East Washington High School and served in the U.S. Army. He received awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit (a neck order), three Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, two National Defense Service Medals and various other awards and decorations spanning more than 35 years of service, achieving the rank of command sergeant major.

He was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed woodworking, gardening and attending concerts with his son.

Richard was a member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175.

On December 15, 1973, he married Karen Marie Badali, who died January 11, 2015.

Surviving are a son, Donald L. Kraeer of Washington; two brothers, H. Wayne (Rose Marie) Kraeer of Avella and Donald Robert Kraeer of St. Cloud, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, William Ted Kraeer.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wounded Warriors, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
