Richard Lee Mull, 61, of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 14, 2019, in his home.

He was born November 25, 1957, a son of Ann Elizabeth Orgovan Wilkins of Burgettstown and the late William E. Wilkins.

After graduating from Burgettstown High School in 1976, he served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged, a recipient of the Army Service and Overseas Service Ribbons and Good Conduct and Army Achievement Medals.

Mr. Mull worked as a laborer and enjoyed playing pool and darts.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are four children; three sisters, Terry Bailey of Joffre, Tracy Stetar and husband Lud of Burgettstown and Billie Jo Bernola and husband Rick of Burgettstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, September 19, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. Interment with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Army will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to his family in care of the funeral home.