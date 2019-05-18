Richard "Dick" LeVaughn Finch, 89, of Kihei, Hawaii, passed peacefully Friday, January 25, 2019, with his wife of 56 years, Ingrid, at his side.

Dick was born August 7, 1929, in Washington, to Lulu Finch Anderson, and he spent his childhood in Nineveh. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant in the Korean War and the Berlin Airlift.

Dick went on to become a lieutenant in the Indianapolis Police Department and later became a communications director in the Forestry Division of the Indiana State Natural Resources Department.

Dick loved people and they loved him and, upon retirement, he shared his warm "Aloha" working in public relations for the Target Chip Ganassi Indy Car Racing Team. Dick was a member of Millersville Masonic Lodge 126, Scottish Rite, American Legion, Indianapolis Murat Shrine, Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana University Varsity Club and Alumni Association, Indianapolis Liederkranz, Indianapolis Saenger Chor and the White River Yacht Club.

In 1962, he married Ingrid Ella Gantz, who survives. They had two daughters, Ute Karoline Finch and Elke Jacqueline Wasdovich (Mark), whom he loved deeply, and when retired, both he and Ingrid spent many years living very close to both in Indiana and Hawaii. "Opa" will be missed greatly by the two apples-of-his-eye grandchildren, Nikolai and Alexandra Wasdovich; his granddog Lucky; and a gaggle of grandcats. His uncle, Robert E. Finch, survives, and he and the many friends Dick made during his long, rich life will miss his laughter, kindness and generosity, including his signature gift of handing out two dollar bills!

Burial will take place in Graysville at a future date.

In honor of Dick and his beloved cat Max, a memorial gift may be made to a non-for-profit cat rescue, https://www.paypal.com/ fundraiser/charity/3286189, or mail to Richard Finch Memorial, in care of Kristi's Cattitude, P.O. Box 11103, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761.