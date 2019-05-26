Richard Lowry (1952 - 2019)
  • "I will miss my good friend very much. Praying for comfort ..."
    - Lorraine Hicks
  • "We will miss our good friend, Rick. Our prayers and..."
    - Rob and Kelly Strickland / Trimble
  • "Saddened to hear of cousin Rick.. sympathy to Cousins Jim,..."
    - myrta litman
Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home Inc
11411 N. Michigan Rd.
Zionsville, IN
46077
(317)-873-4776
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the home of David Lowry
110 Bow Lane
Indianapolis,, IN
Richard "Rick" Lowry, 67, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in St. Vincent Heart Center.

Rick was born April 4, 1952, to Robert D. and Florence C. Lowry in Washington. He was a longtime Indianapolis resident and former resident of Tulsa, Okla.

He graduated from Fort Hays University in Hays, Kans., and served in the U.S. Air Force. Rick was an RN with a specialty in trauma medicine. He was retired from Indiana University Health, where he served as the service line administrator of the Indiana University Methodist Hospital Level 1 trauma unit.

He is survived by brothers James of Washington and David of Indianapolis; niece Ava Lowry; and nephews Lucas and Ethan Lowry.

Friends of Rick are welcome at a celebration of life open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the home of David Lowry.

Arrangements are entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.

Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 26, 2019
