Richard "Rick" Lowry, 67, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in St. Vincent Heart Center.

Rick was born April 4, 1952, to Robert D. and Florence C. Lowry in Washington. He was a longtime Indianapolis resident and former resident of Tulsa, Okla.

He graduated from Fort Hays University in Hays, Kans., and served in the U.S. Air Force. Rick was an RN with a specialty in trauma medicine. He was retired from Indiana University Health, where he served as the service line administrator of the Indiana University Methodist Hospital Level 1 trauma unit.

He is survived by brothers James of Washington and David of Indianapolis; niece Ava Lowry; and nephews Lucas and Ethan Lowry.

Friends of Rick are welcome at a celebration of life open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the home of David Lowry.

Arrangements are entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.

