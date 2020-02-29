Richard M. "Dick" Sprowls passed away Thursday, February, 27, 2020, at the age of 91, in his home.

Born in Claysville, he was a son of George B., and Della M. Sprowls Vance.

Richard attended and graduated from Claysville High School and Bradley University. He later became a self-employed hardware retailer. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, active in Boy Scouts, Claysville Volunteer Fire Department, a member of Claysville United Methodist Church, Masons, Claysville American Legion 634, Claysville Council, Claysville Cemetery Association, Squaw Hollow Hunting Club and a volunteer at Greenbriar Treatment Center. His hobbies included, gardening, reading the Wall Street Journal, traveling and spending time with family at the cottage in Canada.

Richard is survived by wife Sandy K. Sprowls; children Rebecca S. Welsh, Richard N. Sprowls and James C. Sprowls; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and Sammy.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Sally C. Sprowls; and brother Gerald B. Sprowls.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com. There will be a private funeral service and interment.

In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Claysville Fire Department or Claysville Methodist Church.

Dick was a kindhearted man. In his honor, do a random act of kindness.