Richard Mark Clutter, 65, of East Liverpool, Ohio, formerly of Claysville, passed Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in his home.

Richard was born August 21, 1953, in Wheeling, W.Va. He was a son of the late Clyde Richard Clutter and Wynona Clutter Irwin.

He is survived by his sisters, Teresa Clutter Steadman (Chuck) and Debora Clutter Cox (Kurt), along with many nieces and nephews.

On August 18, 1979, he married his high school true love, Deborah Mae Sayre. The had two children together, Rachele Mae Clutter (Ryan Robinson) of South Carolina and Matthew Richard Clutter of East Liverpool.

Richard was a 1971 graduate of McGuffey High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees construction battalion MCB40, serving in Guam and Spain.

He later became a construction site superintendent throughout West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Richard loved cooking, woodworking, planting flowers and organic vegetables for his wife, working in their yard and restoring vehicles. He had an artistic ability in creating stained glass, and most of all Putzing around the house.

Richard was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to V.A. Pittsburgh Fisher House University Drive, Building 33, Pittsburgh, PA 15240, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave Southwest, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com, where a funeral service will be held at noon Monday, March 11. Richard will be interred in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, with full military honors. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2 p.m.