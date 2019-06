Richard "Stanley" May, 70, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in his daughter's home, with his family by his side.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181.

To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.