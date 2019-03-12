Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Milton Lasday.

Richard Milton Lasday of Maplewood, N.J., formerly of Washington and West Orange, N.J., passed February 24, 2019. He is remembered for his generosity, patience, love of animals and sense of humor. He enjoyed gardening, nature and art. He painted his entire adult life. A veterinarian with a large and small animal practice, he was also active in his Jewish communities, serving as synagogue and B'nai Brith president in Washington.

He was born January 8, 1924, in Pittsburgh, to Ralph and Adele Lasday, and was older brother to Don, all deceased. He grew up on Long Island and Bayside, N.Y.. He attended Cornell University then Auburn University Veterinary School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Chicago and Kansas City.

He married Audrey Golomb of Pittsburgh on September 10, 1950, in Pittsburgh and moved to Washington, where he established his veterinary practice.

In 1996, the Lasdays moved to West Orange to be closer to family. He did part-time veterinary work until he was 85 years of age.

His wife passed away December 19, 2011.

Surviving are his three children, Judi Curl and husband Jeff Joy of Owings Mills, Md., Deborah Lasday and husband Brian O'Reilly of Cedar Grove, N.J. and David Lasday and wife Dr. Lisa Stern of New York, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Seth Curl and wife Heather Layne of Redwood City, Calif., Abigail and husband Dr. Krishna Nemani of Mechanicsburg, Ethan O'Reilly of New York and Asher and Yonina Lasday of New York; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Temple Ner Tamid.

Contributions may be made to B'nai B'rith, www.bnaibrith.org/support-us.html, Hadassah, www.hadassah.org/ways-to-give, Beth Israel Congregation, 265 North Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, Temple Ner Tamid 936 North Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003.