Richard Nelson Henderson, 72, of Mt. Morris, died at 8:55 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the emergency room of Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born Thursday, March 20, 1947, in Morgantown, a son of the late Frank Henderson and Dorothy Thomas Henderson.

Mr. Henderson was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Henderson enjoyed woodworking. He worked as a self-employed carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, Lana Friend Henderson, whom he married June 1, 1975.

Also surviving are a daughter, Rebecca Robinson and husband Jeremy of Dilliner; a son, Richard N. Henderson Jr. of Dilliner; grandchildren Kara Sharratt and Kylee Robinson; sister Bonnie Stump of Mt. Morris; brother Bill Henderson of Mt. Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are son Ryan Henderson and brother Donald Henderson.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mount Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349.

