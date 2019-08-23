Richard Oblak, 80, of Ellsworth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Mon Valley Hospital, after a brief illness.

He was born August 7, 1939, in Bessemer, a loving son of the late Leo and Agnes Oblak, also from Ellsworth.

Richard was fortunate enough to recently celebrate his 80th birthday with a pizza party in his home with his ever mindful, caring and loving children.

Richard was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of what is now St. Katharine Drexel Parish of Bentleyville. While a parishioner and active volunteer, he was a member of the pierogi making team. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5826, Bentleyville.

He spent his career as an auto mechanic, with the majority of his employment for the former Scott Motors Inc. of Washington. His pastimes included tinkering with automobiles at every opportunity and polkas blasting from the radio the entire time. Younger years were full of music as an accordionist in a variety of different bands, including radio appearances, writing songs and having the opportunity to have them recorded on vinyl. Of course, all of this came in second to spending time with his family. In latter years, his days and nights were spent entertaining his grandchildren.

Surviving is the love of his life, best friend and wife of near 59 years, Becky. Also, he leaves behind his three children, Richard G. Oblak (the late Laurie), Denise G. Kotchman (Bobo Kotchman) and Lori A. Wade (Doug Wade). He also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Sean R. Walters (Amy Casciola Walters), Ryan R. Wade, Cory D. Wade and Thomas L. Wade.

Predeceasing him is his grandson, RJ Oblak.

In addition, he is survived by his brother, Leo Oblak (Tootsie Oblak) of Ohio, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Departed are two sisters, Norma Milby and Delores Zima.

Friends are welcome from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24, in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, followed at noon by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas, pastor, as celebrant. The rite of committal service will follow in St. Luke Cemetery, Bentleyville.

To leave a condolence message, order flowers and share photos, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.