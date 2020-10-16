1/1
Richard P. Earliwine
1937 - 2020
Richard Paul Earliwine, 83, of Washington, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 5, 1937, in Washington, a son of Joseph Paul and Helen Mossburg Earliwine.

Dick was a lifelong member of Chartiers Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, where he served as a trustee, deacon, and played dartball.

He was a 1956 graduate of Chartiers High School, and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Dick worked as a senior cost clerk for the former McGraw Edison plant in Canonsburg, retiring after 33 years. He then worked for several years at the Hummell & Barnhill Funeral Home.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #175, and Washington Lodge #164, Free & Accepted Masons. He also enjoyed small engine repair, hunting and fishing.

On October 31, 1959, he married Carol A. Dye, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Richard P. (Mindy) Earliwine Jr. of Washington; a daughter, Paula D. (Jose) Earliwine-Casanova of Canton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Richard (Julia) Earliwine III, CJ, Kristina and Carlee Pugh, and their mother, Karen Pugh; five sisters, Marie (Tom) Welsh and Jane (Bob) Paul, both of Washington, Judy (Joe) Holman of Finleyville, and Laura (John) Majestro of DeBary, Fla., and Evelyn (Fred) Clark of Claysville; his aunt, Jessie King; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, "Susie."

Preceding him in death was a son, Gregory A. Earliwine.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, in Chartiers Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 502 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, with services immediately following, with the Rev. Dr. Eric Powell officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.hummellandjones.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Chartiers Cross Roads Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
HUMMELL & JONES FUNERAL HOME, INC - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST AVE
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-7710
