Richard P. Krah
1961 - 2020
Rick Krah, 59, of Mt Pleasant Township, passed Saturday, November 7, 2020.

He was born July 9, 1961, in Bellevue, a son of the late Paul and Marjorie Ledergerber Krah.

Mr. Krah was a graduate of Moon High School Class of 1979 and attended Edinboro University. He then served in the United States Navy.

Rick was a district sales manager for Industrial Scientific for 28 years.

On May 16, 1998, he married Tia M. Chiera, who survives.

Rick was an avid Steelers fan and golfer. He loved spending time with his family and watching his boys grow and play sports, even helping coach them along their sports journey. He also loved his new addition to the family, puppy Tucker.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Brandon Chiera of Oakdale, and Cade Krah and Brody Krah, both at home; three brothers, Chuck (Jill) Krah of Alliquipa, Bill (Wendy) Krah of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Scott (Tammy) Krah of Maineville, Ohio; two sisters, Peggy (Jim) Edwards of Russellton and Linda (Eric) Pendergast of Pittsburgh; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Krah family in care of Nation Funeral Home Inc.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home
