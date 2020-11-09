Richard P. Novak, 80, of Hickory, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Washington Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born June 11, 1940, in Bobtown, a son of the late Andrew and Anna Cettin Novak.

Richard graduated from Mapletown High School in 1958, where he was a standout football and basketball player. He then attended and graduated from West Virginia University in 1962, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education.

Mr. Novak was a Physical Education and Health teacher at Avella Area High School for 36 years. He served as head football coach for the Eagles, leading his team to a 9-0 in the 1966-67 season, and was honored with the Football Coach of the Year Award. After completing 10 years as the football coach, he redirected his attention to another one of his passions: coaching both boys and girls high school basketball. During his time as the girls varsity basketball coach, the 'Lady Eagles' saw several playoff experiences, as well as their first section championship in 24 years, during the 1993-1994 season. He also dedicated many years to the Hickory Viking Youth Football League. During the summers and on weekends he also worked as a bartender at The Meadows Race Track.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3569 and a lifelong member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Avella.

Richard was also an avid WVU Mountaineer fan, as well as a Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan. He loved to play golf, listen to polka music, and watch WWE Wrestling.

On February 8, 1964, he married the love of his life, Patricia Jordan Novak at St. Hugh's Roman Catholic Church in Carmichaels. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this past February.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Carolyn (David) Whoolery, of Leesburg, Va., Susan (Scott) Faieta, of Brownsville, Richard (Jennifer) Novak, of Leesburg, Va., Cynthia (Kenneth) Spencer, of Haymarket, Va., and Denise (Kevin) Kimberling, of Venetia.

Richard was the proud "Pappy" to 12 grandchildren, Kayla (Shanda) Whoolery, Brittany Cole, Dominic (Jenna) Faieta, Gino (Rachel) Faieta, Alexa and Samantha Novak, Jessica, Ty, Jordan, and Sidney Spencer, and Colin and Gavin Kimberling.

He also leaves behind his beloved shih tzu, Archie.

Richard is also survived by one brother, William (Myrna) Novak of Carmichaels; and one uncle, John Cettin of Denver, Colo.; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, in the Jerome A. Stefkovich Funeral Home Inc., 18 Campbell Street, Avella, PA 15312. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, with Rev. Zachary A. Galiyas officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 285 East Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.