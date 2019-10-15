Richard Paul Grace, 78, of Claysville, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born November 17, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Elizabeth Juarin and Paul Grace. He was also proceeded in death by his favorite brother-in-law, Neil Danziger.

Richard was a lifelong mechanic and fabricator. His hobbies included airplanes and World War II. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Rocky, and cat, Smokey.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving companion, Joyce Nichols; his sister and best friend, Donna Grace Danziger; his four children, Richard (Marge) Grace, David (Kim) Grace, Sharon (Kenny) Moschell and Carol (Nancy) Grace; a very special nephew, Neil (Janelle) Danziger; a stepdaughter, Serena Stout; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-niece, whom he loved dearly.

All services are private and entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, 724-663-7373, youngfhinc.com.

All donations and contributions can be made to Washington Health Systems in Rick's name.