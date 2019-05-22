Richard "Dick" Petras, 88, of Lawrence, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born April 19, 1931, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Petras.

He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Petras; loving father of Michael (Lauren), Marc and Renee (Tony) Castelveter; cherished grandfather of Robert Petras, Alison (Jonathan) Ogurchak, Becca (Gary) Pierpont, Madison Castelveter and Ryan and Julia Petras; and dear great-grandfather of Wylie, Levi and Violet Ogurchak and Kaelyn and Brayden Pierpont.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard "Richie" Petras.

Dick was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean conflict, serving upon the USS Phillipines. After his discharge, he worked for Port Authority for 35 years. He was a lifetime member of Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department No. 1. Upon his retirement, Dick really enjoyed golfing.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

