How many tears can you cry before there are none left? How many times can your heart be broken before it simply won't mend? The Riggs family knows that there is an endless supply of tears and although your heart may heal it will never be whole again.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 9:23 a.m., the Riggs family lost another family member – a son, a father, a husband, a grandfather, a brother and an uncle, Richard Riggs, who was 67.

Richard was born March 12, 1952, a son of the late Herbert Riggs Sr. and Gertrude Wilber Riggs.

Richard was a graduate of The Union High School in Burgettstown, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Rinda Yukevich. Richard and Rinda started dating at the young age of 14 and went on to marry June 21, 1971.

Richard and Rinda enjoyed traveling across the country in their fifth-wheel camper and he often would say that Rinda was the best "nurse" and wife he could have ever asked for.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman and took many trips out west to hunt with his nephew, Eric Ryan, whom he fondly referred to as "the boy." In recent years Richard enjoyed fishing at Lake Erie with his brother-in-law, Donald Kuhn, and his son-in-law, Peter Jaskiewicz. Richards crowning achievement as a hunter was when he was dropped off in the northernmost territory of Alaska with nothing but a guide and hunting equipment. Richard tracked and killed a grizzly bear. He called it his trip of a lifetime.

Richard was a friend to many. To his daughters he was a knight in shining armor. To his grandchildren he was their beloved "Pop Pop."

Richard was a proud union electrician with IBEW Local #5 out of Pittsburgh. His crew of men adored him and held him in the utmost respect, as did most everyone who knew him. He was stern and a bit rough around the edges, but he had a heart of gold and would literally give you the shirt off of his back.

Five years ago Richard was diagnosed with chronic renal failure and started dialysis. He remained strong throughout the last five years, but was unwavering in the fact that he believed in quality over quantity. On Tuesday he passed away after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He died at home with his wife, Rinda, and his sister, Darlene, by his side telling him how much they loved him, but it was okay to go.

Richard is survived by his wife, Rinda Riggs; his daughter, Renee Riggs and her husband, Peter Jaskiewicz; his mother, Gertrude Riggs; his mother-in-law, Carmelita Yukevich; his grandchildren, Sunnee, Grayson and Ryleigh; his sister, Darlene Kuhn and her husband, Donald Kuhn; his brother, Herbert Riggs and his wife, Jane; his brother-in-law, Randy Ryan; his hunting buddy and beloved nephew, Eric Ryan and his wife Chrissy; nephew Nolan Ryan; nieces Heather Kuhn and Kristen Yukevich; great-nephews Austin Ryan and Connor Taggart; and great-niece Samara Charlier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Riggs Sr.; and his daughter, Dr. Raine Riggs, whom he tragically lost October 5, 2019.

In memory of Richard Riggs, his family requests that you take a moment each day to tell your family how much you love them, take the trip you always dreamed of, go outside and enjoy the beauty of nature, enjoy each day as if it were your last because in the blink of an eye it can all be gone and all that is left for your loved ones is memories. Richards family takes comfort in knowing he has been reunited with his father and his daughter in Heaven and the body that failed him is whole again.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.