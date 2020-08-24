Richard Riley Cameron, 93, passed away peacefully at his Washington home, August 22, 2020. Richard was born May 24, 1927, in Washington, the middle of three sons of Wilfred and Genevieve Cameron.

At East Washington High School, Dick excelled in sports, lettering nine times in three different sports-baseball, basketball and football. Graduating in the spring of 1945, Dick enlisted in the Navy in the waning days of World War II and was in boot camp on VJ day. His post-war service took him to Japan during the reconstruction efforts and he received an honorary discharge from the Navy in 1946.

That fall, Dick took advantage of the GI Bill to enroll at Denison University, where he studied business, pledged Sigma Chi and continued his athletic exploits. At Denison, he played basketball and, under the legendary Woody Hayes, played a mean second base for the Big Red baseball team. It was also at Denison, in the fall of 1947, that Dick met Edwina Webb, a bright and pretty freshman from Dayton, Ohio. Dick and Winnie married in June of 1951 and began their married life in Washington. They would raise five children together, eventually welcoming 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren into the fold.

After college, Dick went to work for his father at Cameron Coca-Cola. As a member of the third generation to own the business, Dick, alongside brothers Pete and Don, oversaw the company's steady growth. Under the brothers' leadership, Cameron Coca-Cola expanded its territory into West Virginia and Ohio in the '70s. In the early '80s, they expanded north into the Pittsburgh region and, by the time the business was sold in the late '90s, the Camerons were proud owners of the ninth largest Coca-Cola bottling company in the United States.

During his tenure at Cameron Coca-Cola, Dick became a highly respected industry leader, sitting on numerous soft drink industry boards and serving as President of the Mid-Atlantic Canners Association, a major supplier to Coca-Cola bottlers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Cameron Coca-Cola was always a community-minded affair and Dick took great pride and joy in his membership in the vibrant city of Washington. In addition to being a regular at community events-football and basketball games, cultural events, the County Fair-Dick was a member of the Jaycees and served a term on the East Washington School Board. Always a generous benefactor, Dick has for years worked with the Washington Hospital, The LeMoyne Center and numerous other organizations to give back to the community that has given so much to him and his family. A major gift to Washington and Jefferson College's athletic program in 1999 led to College Field being rechristened Cameron Stadium.

Mr. Cameron is survived by his brother, Donald Cameron of Washington; as well as his five children, Richard (Diana Gonzalez-Cameron) Cameron of Chicago, Ill., William (Susan Martinelli) Cameron, James (Nancy) Cameron, Steve (Diane) Cameron and Lynn (Alex) Pentecost, all of Washington. Dick and Winnie were also the proud and loving grandparents of Justin Cameron, Faith Frazier, Joel Cameron, Max Cameron, Kyra Bestor, Zach Cameron, Jared Cameron, Nicholas Riotto, Riley Riotto, Ellena Cameron, Eric Riotto and Nina Cameron.

Preceding Richard in death by only a few weeks was Edwina Webb Cameron, his loving wife of 69 years. Also deceased is his older brother, Wilfred R. Cameron of Washington.

Private services will be held in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. Interment will be private in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Cameron's memory to the Washington Hospital, the LeMoyne Center or Washington and Jefferson College.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.