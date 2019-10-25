Richard S. Pataki, M.D., 81, of McMurray, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in his home.

Dr. Pataki was born September 13, 1938, in New York, N.Y., a son of the late Milton and Ida Boverman Pataki.

He was a devoted member of Beth Israel Congregation, where he served as past president as well as other offices within the congregation.

After high school, Dr. Pataki graduated from Columbia University and then New York Medical College.

He retired from Washington Hospital as its chief pathologist.

Dr. Pataki lived in Japan for two years while serving in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed Japanese art and landscaping and had a lifelong passion for the opera and reading.

He was devoted to his family, especially his children, grandchildren and his beloved wife.

On June 11, 1960, he married the love of his life, Judith S. Lesser, who died February 22, 2019.

Surviving are two sons, Robert S. Pataki, M.D., of New Kensington and Ira T. (Sherri) Pataki of New Wilmington; a brother, Kenneth I. (Reva) Pataki, M.D. of Potomac, Md.; and two grandchildren, Kathryn and Matthew Pataki.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Sunday, October 27, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, Washington, with Rabbi David Novitsky officiating. Interment will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Beth Israel Congregation, 265 North Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.

