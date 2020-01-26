Richard Stephen Faessel, 33, of Oakdale, formerly of Burgettstown, passed away Friday morning, January 24, 2020, from injuries sustained in a hit and run accident in Pittsburgh.

He was born July 23, 1986, a son of Richard F. Faessel of Steubenville and Brenda Bombard of Joffre.

Richard attended West Allegheny School District and enjoyed fishing, shooting pool and listening to music.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his two children, Richard Stephen Faessel Jr. and Abigail Renee Makowiecki; his brother, Roger Bombard of Imperial; maternal grandparents Franklin and Gundi Bombard of Oakdale; a niece, Madison Bombard; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to noon, the time of a blessing service, Wednesday, January 29, in Lee and Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021, with the Rev. Benedetto Vaghetto officiating. A luncheon and continuation of fellowship will follow the services in Cherry Valley Sportsman's Association.

Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to his family.