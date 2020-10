Richard Stofko, 81, of North Strabane Township, formerly of Carroll Township, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House, following a battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 11, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.