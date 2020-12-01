1/
Dr. Richard Thames
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Dr. Richard Thames, 82, died Friday, November 20, 2020, in his home.

He was born March 6, 1938, in Bentleyville, a son of the late John C. and Lucille Twardek Thames.

On July 11, 1959, he married Joyce N. Mitchell Thames, who survives.

Dr. Thames was a 1956 graduate of Bentleyville High School. After graduating from high school, he worked for Bell Telephone Company for about a year and a half. He then attended California State Teachers College and then Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. Dr. Thames earned his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron. He then earned his Doctorate at Kansas State Osteopathic College in Missouri and interned in Cuyahoga Falls in Ohio. Dr. Thames then came to the Punxsutawney area, where he worked with Dr. Frank Bizousky Sr. until he started his own practice.

He loved working in the emergency rooms and rotated between six hospitals. In the mid-90s, he closed his practice but continued to work in the hospital's emergency room until his retirement in 2007.

Dr. Thames loved God, his family, practicing medicine, fishing, hunting and flying. He was a member of the Elks, National Rifle Association, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and a member of the Charleroi Mountain Club. He also fished as an amateur in PWT.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, Dr. Thames is survived by three children, son Richard Thames Jr. and wife Leslie of Avella, daughter Michele Villiger and husband Rodney of Mountain Home, Ark., and son Cary Thames and wife Kelli of Ann Arbor, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Misty and Alissa Thames, Rebecca, Brady and Reese Villiger, and Neal, Lindsey and Anna Thames; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Thames Jr., Edward Thames, Theresa Selvoski, Donald Thames and an infant sister, Anna Thames.

Friends were invited to attend a memorial service for Dr. Thames at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, in One Life Church in Punxsutawney, officiated by Pastor Guy Smith.

In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions, in memory of Dr. Thames, to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital Patient Care Fund, 81 Hillcrest Drive, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
One Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

11 entries
November 27, 2020
A Man who will so missed by all who knew him. My sympathy to JOyce , his wife and his entire family. God will guide you all through
Gwen Walker
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear that Doc had passed., he was a good, good man always full of laughter, and kindness and compassion for his patients. He will be remembered by all who knew him.
Paula Clouser
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Sorry to hear this news and deepest sympathy to the family.
I worked with Dr Thames at PAH for decades and well remember and appreciate his humor, humanity, competence , and reliability. More than once did he step into the breach for me.
Scott Flipse, MD
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Deepest sympathies to Joyce and the family at Doc's passing. I always enjoyed talking with him about fishing, flying, & life in general. A wonderful man. I'll miss him.
Richard Ingham
Friend
November 24, 2020
It’s hard for me to put into words how good a friend Doc Thames Wass we enjoyed many times together fishing hunting etc. God bless Doc sleep well.
Michael
Friend
November 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for Doc's family. I worked in Purchasing at Punxsy Hospital so I did not work closely with him but he always smiled and said hello or good morning when passing in the halls. Sadly not all doctors do that and I remember always admiring his friendly personality. Back in the day you could call to see which dr was on call prior to going to the ER and I was more willing to go when he was working because he was a knowledgeable and caring doctor that put me at ease.
Marcie Veitz
Coworker
November 23, 2020
i am so sorry to hear about Dr. Thames passing. It was a pleasure working with him. He was the best boss I ever had. He also had a great sense of humor. Sending prayers to Joyce and his family.
Deanna Mack
Coworker
November 23, 2020
Dr. Richard- you give us a beautiful, talented, dedicated co-worker and for that we are forever grateful.
Ahrens Clinic
Coworker
November 23, 2020
So sad to hear of Uncle Richie. You always were smiling when we saw you. His laugh had a little bit of devilishness in it . Could always make you smile. You knew he loved you and cared about you. Too few times together. Remembering the Thanksgiving and Christmas family dinners at Grams. Making sure we signed the same table cloth each year. Our prayers go out to Aunt Joyce, cousins Ricky,Michelle Cary and all the family. You will be missed Uncle Rich love you Linda (Selvoski) and Damon Stanley
Linda Stanley
Family
November 23, 2020
I worked for Dr Thames for many years. It was a pleasure to know and work for him. Keeping family in prayer
Billie Sue Weaver
Coworker
November 23, 2020
I worked at the hospital business office for several years and was his patient starting when he came to town until he closed his practice. He was a good and caring doctor with a wonderful sense of humor. He was kind and always found the "upside" to every problem. He always had time to sit and talk if I needed him to. It was a pleasure knowing him. My sympathy to Mrs. Thames and the family.
Elizabeth Means, Pittsburgh
Acquaintance
