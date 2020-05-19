Richard Todd Glaser
Richard Todd Glaser, 44, of Peters Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born December 17, 1975, a beloved son of Wilmer and Patricia Glaser.He was the loving father of Lillian Glaser; brother of Shannon (Michael) McBride and Jaime (Kyle) Tharp; uncle of Nicholas, Adelaide and Knox Tharp. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.Richard was an electronics engineer for 15 years, working for Joel, Leica, and Zeiss. He was a strong, strong man who finally rests in peace with God through eternity.At the family's request, services will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.View and sign the family's guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.
