Richard W. Froebe, 66, of Venetia, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon.

He was born October 27, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Earl and Bessie Young Froebe.

Richard attended Peters Township High School and graduated with the Class of 1971. He studied at the University of Pittsburgh and obtained a degree in anthropology.

Richard spent most of his lifetime working on the family farm in Venetia and was a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows.

Surviving are two sons, Joshua Cooch of Essex, England and David Stone of Austin, Texas; a stepson, James Froebe of Spring City; a brother, Philip Froebe (Joy) of Avella; two sisters, Mary Froebe of Venetia and Erla Bucci (Mario) of Eighty Four; and several nieces and nephews.

There was no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, in St. David's Episcopal Church, 905 East McMurray Road, Venetia, PA 15367. Interment will follow in Brush Run Cemetery in Venetia. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. in Finleyville.